UNITED NATIONS The head of the Algeria-backed Polisario Front independence movement said on Tuesday that he invited United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to visit disputed Western Sahara to give a boost to the peace process there.

For decades Morocco has insisted that Western Sahara - a sparsely populated tract of desert on North Africa's Atlantic coast with phosphates and, potentially, oil and gas - should come under its rule, but Polisario contends it is a sovereign state.

Western Sahara, which is slightly bigger than Britain, has fewer than half a million people, known as Sahrawis. Morocco, which fought with Polisario from 1975 to 1991, holds about 80 percent of the territory and Polisario the rest, including refugee camps.

"We invited the secretary-general to give more interest and attention to the issue of Western Sahara and the situation in the region," Mohammed Abdelaziz, secretary-general of Polisario, told reporters through an interpreter.

"We expressed to the secretary-general our point of view that a visit from his part to the territory would be seen as encouragement for the peace efforts," he said, adding that such a visit would take place "at a time when the tension (with Morocco) is very high."

Abdelaziz made the invitation during a meeting with Ban on Monday, in which the U.N. chief "reiterated the commitment of the United Nations to assisting Morocco and the Frente Polisario to negotiate a solution to their long-standing dispute over the future status of Western Sahara," a U.N. statement said.

Asked about the invitation, U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky said the United Nations had nothing to add beyond its statement, which did not mention the invitation.

A Moroccan diplomat did not respond to a request for comment.

Abdelaziz also met with Britain's U.N. ambassador, Mark Lyall Grant, who is president of the Security Council this month. Lyall Grant told reporters the Polisario leader mentioned the possibility of the Security Council also visiting Western Sahara.

Abdelaziz said that before coming to New York, he met with U.S. State Department officials and members of Congress in Washington to enlist their support for the Polisario cause.

While allegations of abuse have lessened since the 1975-1991 war, rights groups like Amnesty International accuse Morocco of using excessive force against demonstrators and activists and repressing political freedom, among other abuses.

The United Nations brokered a ceasefire settlement in 1991 between Morocco and Polisario with the understanding that a referendum would be held on the region's fate. The vote never took place and attempts for a lasting deal have foundered.

In inconclusive U.N.-brokered talks, Rabat has tried to persuade Polisario, which represents the Sahrawi people, to accept its plan for Western Sahara to be an autonomous part of Morocco. Polisario rejects the idea.

(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)