LONDON Australian developer Westfield is trying to persuade big banks to occupy its yet-to-be built offices at a mega development near the 2012 Olympic Park in east London, stoking competition for financial-sector tenants in the UK capital.

John Burton, director of Westfield's 1.45 billion pounds Stratford City retail and leisure complex due to open next month at its east London site, said about 12 percent of a planned 1.1 million square feet of offices were in place.

"We are in the market for further offices. We've courted a couple of companies on areas of 150-200,000 sq ft on some of the other (Stratford City development) sites, and we've even looked at one of over 300,000 sq ft," he told Reuters in an interview.

Westfield's offices, retail and leisure projects are part of a broader 700-acre development site comprising Stratford City and the Olympic Park. The total development includes 6.6 million sq ft of offices and 2.9 million sq ft of retail and leisure space, about two-thirds the size of the Canary Wharf financial district.

The City, just north of the River Thames in central London, and nearby Canary Wharf, in east London's Docklands area, comprise the UK's financial sector heartland, and there is keen rivalry between the two for new blue-chip tenants.

An industry source told Reuters that financial sector companies mulling their office needs included Santander, ING, Schroders, Investec, SocGen, and, potentially, Deutsche Bank.

"We are looking for those City connections, in the finance world, particularly those that want the connection to Europe," Burton said, noting Stratford's International Station, proximity to City Airport, and rail links to the City and Canary Wharf.

Asked if Westfield had been speaking to potential tenants for its planned office buildings, Burton said: "A couple of the big banks, we have had discussions a couple of the major investment banks, and a couple of the financial quangos."

A London office lettings agent said Stratford City would likely struggle to attract banks from the City and Canary Wharf, noting some might consider relocating their back offices there.

"It's more of an area for cost-conscious corporates such as media and advertising firms," the agent said.

Burton said Westfield's plans for offices were fairly flexible but, given some constraints on building footprints and heights, it otherwise had some freedom to meet market demand.

"In all likelihood, we will be looking for tenant pre-commitments," Burton said, noting Westfield would consider purpose-built offices if a tenant was prepared to commit and the commercial terms made financial sense."

STRATFORD PLANS

There were potentially four more office sites on Westfield's 40 acres at Stratford. These were for a six-storey tower of about 150,000 sq ft, a nine-storey tower of about 175,000 sq ft, and then two 20-storey-plus towers totalling 650,000 sq ft.

The timing of these projects was subject to market demand, and their budget, independent of the 1.45 billion pounds retail and leisure project, would depend on configuration and cost.

Burton was tightlipped on potential rents for the company's prime office developments at Stratford City, but said when its plans were conceived in 2006/07, before the global financial crisis, prime City and Canary Wharf rents were near to peaking.

City prime office rents hit 65 pounds sq ft in 2008, while those in the Docklands peaked at 45 pounds sq ft, data from DTZ showed.

"We knew that the development around here could be done at about half that (65 pounds sq ft), to give you some sense of where the upturn might be," Burton said.

In May, CB Richard Ellis said Docklands office rents, including those for plush Canary Wharf piles, were about 37.5 pounds in first-quarter 2011. On August 8, Canary Wharf Group leased a 250,000 sq ft office to European Medicines Agency for 46.5 stg a sq ft.

(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by Erica Billingham)