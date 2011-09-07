LONDON Australian developer Westfield opens its Stratford City mega-mall, a gateway to London's Olympic Park, on September 13.

Below are some details:

* It has a new postcode, E20, which was originally used for a fictional borough in the BBC soap opera EastEnders.

* Comprises 1.9 million square feet of retail and leisure floor space, or about 25 soccer pitches.

* Cost about 1.45 billion pounds to build, equating to a development yield of 7-7.5 percent.

* Includes 300 shops, more than 70 places to eat, a 17-screen cinema, a casino and 617-room hotel.

* Construction of the mall required 25,000 workers.

* Will create 18,000 permanent jobs, including 10,000 retail-focussed jobs.

Below are some details of the materials used to build the mall:

* 40,000 tonnes of structural steel, or the equivalent of the steel required to build 5.5 Eiffel Towers.

* 380,000 square metres of metal decking, or enough to cover the surface of 53 soccer pitches.

* 70,000 square metres of asphalt and membrane roof, or sufficient to cover about 10 soccer pitches.

Below are some details about the mall's impact on the environment:

* A 253,000 square feet rainwater harvesting system will be incorporated into the main retail centre. This equates to a system the size of about 3.3 soccer pitches.

* 75 percent of the mall's power needs will be provided by an on-site combined cooling, heat and power plant

* Mall is 10 percent more energy efficient than required by UK building regulations, and will achieve carbon reduction targets of 50 percent by 2020.

(Comparisons with the size of a soccer pitch are based on FIFA's requirement for a turfed area 105 metres in length and 68 metres in width. See www.fifa.com)

(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by David Hulmes)