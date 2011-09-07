LONDON Australia's Westfield Group expects its Stratford City mega-mall at east London's Olympic Park to reshape the deprived area's social fabric, enhancing the 1.45 billion pounds retail venture's future profitability.

"We told the market that we would deliver cash return or initial (development) yield return of 7-7.5 percent. We are still on track for that," said John Burton, the softly-spoken director of Westfield's Stratford City mall.

The 1.9-million square feet shopping centre will become the largest of its type in Europe when it opens on September 13. It already dominates the fast-changing Stratford skyline, acting as a gateway to the Olympic stadium, aquatics centre and velodrome.

Westfield's mall is part of a 700-acre development around the Olympic Park, which includes 2.9 million sq ft of retail and leisure space and 6.6 million sq ft of offices, making it about two-thirds the size of the nearby Canary Wharf business hub.

"We think our centre here will be probably in line with the (footfall) numbers we're getting at Westfield London," Burton said, referring to the 23 million visitors its west London mall welcomed in its first year of operation.

At stake, experts said, was not whether Westfield's mall would be profitable, but the level of total returns -- a mix of capital gains and rental income -- it could extract over time against a bleak economic outlook.

The mall's value has already moved higher. Based on Canadian Pension Plan and Dutch asset manager APG buying a half share for about 872 million pounds late in 2010, its value would be about 1.7 billion.

Yields on other super-prime UK malls were about 5 percent in second-quarter 2011, property consultancy Savills said, implying room for a further valuation gain towards 2 billion pounds and, once the mall was established, higher rents.

"We are prepared to negotiate with retailers on RPI (Retail Price Index) or even fixed percentage," Burton said, adding rents were in line with Westfield London, which two analysts said were about 310 pounds per sq ft for Zone A floor space.

To date, about 95 percent of Westfield's tenants are in place, with major anchors John Lewis, Waitrose, and Marks & Spencer taking a combined 472,000 sq ft, or about a quarter of the available floor space.

STRATFORD EXODUS

Within a mile radius of Westfield's Stratford City is one of the UK's poorest areas, once known as Stinky Stratford for its noxious industries and many slaughterhouses, and at face value not an ideal catchment for a super-prime mall.

"But, as soon as you break out of the mile you've got very middle-London," Burton said, noting about 42.4 percent of homes in the mall's trade area were defined by demographic profiler CACI Ltd as "wealthy achievers" or "urban prosperity."

He did not mention the roughly 25 percent of "hard-pressed" households or about 17 percent with "moderate means," which make up about 42 percent of the mall's trade area, according to CACI Ltd data.

"The more balanced that group is, it's easier to make it a one-stop shop," Burton said. "There are some categories where we're skewed and I'd like to see that change."

Asked if by "skewed" he meant towards the financially hard-pressed people of Stratford, Burton said: "Correct."

A major shift in the area's demography could take between five and 10 years, he said, adding that when Olympic Village housing was sold it would likely attract more affluent residents and families.

Until then, much of the mall's success would, as Burton concedes, rely on the rail and road network ferrying in flush shoppers from the wider catchment area of 4.1 million people with an average household spend of 15,025 pounds.

Anchor tenant John Lewis was dismissive of naysayers who queried Stratford's demographic suitability.

John Lewis retail director Andrew Murphy said that, at face value, it was difficult to hold out much hope for a mid-premium department store and a mid-premium super mall, given Stratford's demography.

"The fact is that by combining the two, and with the honey pot of the Olympics, you can definitely reach much, much further than your doorstep," he told Reuters.

Doubters -- including one major UK retailer that did not take store space -- noted Stratford City's excellent overland and underground links, but remained concerned by road access, particularly the congestion-prone A11 and A12 carriageways.

Burton's optimism remains undiminished.

"The fact is, in this local area with the (Olympic) village, with the redevelopment of the park, the first mile (around) that is like a doughnut, and is going to change very soon," Burton said.

(Additional reporting by James Davey and Avril Ormsby; Editing by David Hulmes)