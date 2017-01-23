Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN.O) said it would acquire WestRock Co's (WRK.N) speciality closures and dispensing systems business for about $1 billion (802 million pounds).

WestRock's speciality closures and dispensing systems business supplies pumps, sprayers and other dispensing closure equipment to consumer goods product companies in the home, health and beauty markets and operates a network of 13 plants across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

