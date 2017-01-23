Tesco faces new legal action over accounting scandal
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN.O) said it would acquire WestRock Co's (WRK.N) speciality closures and dispensing systems business for about $1 billion (802 million pounds).
WestRock's speciality closures and dispensing systems business supplies pumps, sprayers and other dispensing closure equipment to consumer goods product companies in the home, health and beauty markets and operates a network of 13 plants across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
BEIJING The European Union urged China on Wednesday to make "concrete progress" in opening its markets to global investment, after Chinese President Xi Jinping decried protectionism in a speech at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
MADRID Strong underlying profit growth at Banco Santander in 2016 and a better-than-expected performance in the last quarter drove its shares higher on Wednesday as it weathered the impact of falls in the pound and the Mexican peso.