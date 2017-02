A pint of beer is served through rows of beer pumps in London August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Pubs group JD Wetherspoon (JDW.L) is unlikely to increase profits in the current year and faces a struggle to maintain its operating margin at the current level as cost pressures bite, chairman Tim Martin told Reuters.

"It will be difficult to increase profits. That is the long and the short of it," Martin told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

"I think it will be a challenge to hold the operating margin. It's by no means guaranteed," he added.

