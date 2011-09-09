A pint of beer is served through rows of beer pumps at the Campaign For Real Ale Great British Beer Festival at Earls Court in London August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Pubs group JD Wetherspoon (JDW.L) is unlikely to increase profit in the current year and faces a struggle to maintain its operating margin as cost pressures bite, chairman and founder Tim Martin told Reuters on Friday.

"It will be difficult to increase profit. That is the long and the short of it and I think it will be a challenge to hold the operating margin. It's by no means guaranteed," Martin told Reuters in an interview.

Wetherspoon, which has some 800 pubs, reported a 5.9 percent decline in full-year pretax profit to 66.8 million pounds, in line with the average forecast of 66.5 million according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 20 analysts.

Market expectations for pretax profit in 2011/12 range between 66.4 million and 75 million pounds, with an average of 71 million, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 19 analysts.

Sales at pubs open more than a year were up 2.1 percent but slowed to growth of 0.4 percent in the six weeks to September 4.

Martin, who opened his first Wetherspoon pub in 1979, said cost increases in areas such as utilities, and bar and food supplies, combined with pressure on consumers' income continued to make it a tough trading environment.

"Customers are very price sensitive because they have to be," he said. "I've noticed in food there is a switch to lower-priced items. People are looking for deals and bargains, as they should be really."

Confidence among consumers in August fell to its lowest level in four months.

Wetherspoon has been one of the best-performing pub groups in the downturn because of its value-for-money offers, such as a burger and soft drink for 3.99 pounds.

Martin said future promotional activity would, however, be limited because of cost pressures.

"We're not anticipating much at the moment because of the fact the whole industry is confronted by price increases," he said, highlighting next month's rise in Britain's minimum wage which will affect pub staff, and increases in utility bills.

The group's margin was unchanged at 9 percent in its last financial year.

Martin said trading last month had been hit by riots across Britain which led to some 100 pubs being temporarily closed on police advice. Wetherspoon's Great Harry pub in Woolwich, south-east London, was burnt down during the disturbances.

"It's bad for trading, particularly in those local communities, so it certainly had an impact," he said.

A long-time critic of politicians' attitudes towards his industry, Martin called on the government to end the disparity between the amount of tax pubs pay on the sale of alcohol compared with supermarkets, which are able to offer cut-price promotions.

"It would pay the government to reduce VAT levels for pubs and restaurants, as happened in France. It'll encourage employment and increase tax (revenue)," he said.

UK pubs pay the second-highest rate of excise duty on beer and wine in Europe.

Shares in Wetherspoon, which have lost 20 percent of their value since May, were down a further 5 percent to 395 pence at 11:15 a.m., valuing the business at about 520 million pounds.

