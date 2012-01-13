Tim Martin, chairman and founder of pubs group Wetherspoon, attends an interview with Reuters at the Metropolitan Bar in London January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Pubs firm JD Wetherspoon (JDW.L) is ready to scale back its expansion and blames a tough tax regime for exacerbating already dire trading conditions, chairman and founder Tim Martin told Reuters on Friday.

The company, which currently has 834 pubs across Britain, said it is now aiming for 1,400 to 1,500 pubs in the long term, down from 1,600 previously, and could slow its rate of expansion from the current goal of adding 50 new pubs a year.

"If we continue to get these tax increases we will take a serious look at the level of expansion we can contemplate because pubs won't be viable in some of the smaller towns that we would otherwise have considered locating in," Martin said at the Metropolitan Bar, a Wetherspoon pub in Baker Street, London.

"These tax rises will have an impact on Wetherspoon's expansion program and on lots of other pub and restaurant companies. I thought this government would start to moderate the approach to taxing the industry but, since they're increasing it, it puts a question mark over our expansion plans," he said.

British pubs pay the second highest rate of excise duty in Europe. Under the duty escalator, which was introduced by the last Labour government in 2008, taxes on alcohol must rise by a minimum of 2 percent above inflation each year.

Martin, who opened the first Wetherspoon pub in London in 1979 while a 24-year-old law student, has lobbied for Britain to follow the lead of France where restaurants and cafes were granted a VAT reduction from 19.6 percent to 5.5 percent.

Wetherspoon paid more than 453 million pounds in taxes in Britain last year and will face a tax bill of "towards 500 million pounds" this year, he said.

He said he believes a VAT cut for the industry would eventually increase the government's tax revenue by encouraging drinkers to come back to pubs rather than buy alcohol in supermarkets and drink at home.

He said pubs suffer unfairly from having to pay 20 percent VAT on both food and drink sales while supermarkets do not pay VAT on food sales and exploit that to subsidise the cut price sale of alcohol.

"It needs to be equalised. You can't have supermarkets paying no tax on food and pubs and restaurants paying 20 percent. We're giving the supermarkets tax steroids," he said.

Wetherspoon has targeted the creation of 10,000 new jobs in Britain in the five years to 2015 and Martin said a cut in VAT for pubs and restaurants would help Britain tackle youth unemployment, which is at its highest level for 20 years.

"I think it would make a massive difference. All my children have worked in pubs. It's a really good education. You can earn some money and gain employment skills. If you work in a pub for four years and take it seriously, you get just as good an education as you do at university," he said.

Wetherspoon has been one of the better performing pub companies throughout the economic downturn, with its food-and-drink offers such as a beer and burger for 4.69 pounds proving popular.

The majority of Wetherspoon's pubs are in town centres and some analysts had speculated it could suffer a knock-on effect from fewer people visiting high streets as retailers struggle.

"We haven't noticed that yet. For the pub industry, we're doing better than average. You might find some managed houses which are doing a bit better but, on average, we're outdoing the pub industry," he said.

Wetherspoon will issue a trading update next Wednesday covering the key Christmas and New Year period.

Shares in Wetherspoon were down 0.2 percent at 419.1 pence at 1500 GMT, valuing the business at 553 million pounds.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien, Greg Mahlich)