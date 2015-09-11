LONDON British pub chain JD Wetherspoon (JDW.L) reported a small drop in annual profit on Friday as higher costs and new cut price food and drink offers added to its margin pressures.

Wetherspoon, which has over 900 pubs offering cheap deals such as a beer and a burger and curry nights, said pretax profit for the year to July 26 had fallen 2 percent to 77.8 million pounds ($120.18 million), broadly in line with forecasts.

That was despite underlying sales growth of 3.3 percent and a 7.4 percent rise in total sales, which includes new openings, to 1.5 billion pounds.

Wetherspoon, which in March cut breakfast and coffee prices with the aim of tripling sales by this time next year, said its operating margin for the year to July 26 was 7.4 percent, down from 8.3 percent in 2014 and from as much as 10.2 percent in 2009.

Wetherspoon reiterated comments made in July that Britain's new higher minimum wage would put unsustainable pressure on a pub industry already struggling with taxes and competition.

The company said trade in its new 2015/16 fiscal year would benefit from an improving economy and new openings. But that would likely be offset by margin pressure from higher wages, pub improvements and supermarket competition, meaning profits would be similar to, or slightly above, that achieved in 2014/15.

Underlying sales in the first 6 weeks of its new fiscal year were up 1.4 percent, with total sales up 5.2 percent, it said.

Shares in Wetherspoon closed at 720 pence on Thursday, down 4 percent on a year ago, valuing it at 855 million pounds.

