LONDON UK feed wheat is continuing to flow to the United States with a further cargo of around 50,000 tonnes due to be loaded in the next week to 10 days from a port on the east coast of England, market sources said on Friday.

The shipment will take the total number of cargoes shipped so far in the 2011/12 season (July/June) to at least four, representing around 200,000 tonnes of wheat, they added.

The wheat was bought earlier in the season when the comparative strength of U.S. corn prices prompted some animal feed makers to switch to using feed wheat. The customer is believed to be a feed compounder on the U.S. East Coast.

UK grain merchant Openfield confirmed it shipped the first cargo of U.K. wheat to the U.S. this season in November from Portbury on the west coast of England. Customs data put the size of the cargo at 49,498 tonnes.

Market sources said a second cargo was shipped from the west coast of England during December while another cargo was loaded in January at a port in the east coast of England.

The U.S. is not a regular buyer of UK wheat which is generally exported to customers within the European Union, particularly Spain and the Netherlands.

There were no shipments of UK wheat to the U.S. during the 2010/11 season while a total of 71,886 tonnes was exported during 2009/10, according to customs data.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Valerie Parent in Paris; editing by Keiron Henderson)