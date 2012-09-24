HAMBURG Britain's 2012 wheat crop is likely to fall to 13.80 million tonnes from the 2011 crop of 15.25 million tonnes partly because of poor harvest-time weather, Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International said on Monday.

Toepfer, which has extensive grain trading interests in Britain, had in August forecast the British wheat crop at 14.32 million tonnes.

"In the United Kingdom, the harvest was only 90 percent completed by mid-September," Toepfer said. "The wheat quality is therefore very poor."

Some other German traders have in past weeks noted increased purchasing interest from British wheat buyers as rain continued to hamper the completion of British harvesting, leading to speculation the UK will have to import more milling wheat.

Elsewhere in the European Union the wheat harvest is generally finished, Toepfer said.

Quality in the EU's largest wheat producer France varies widely because of harvest-time rain, it said.

In the second largest producer Germany, the picture is good and only a small amount of wheat will not reach bread-making standards, it said.

Quality in the leading EU Black Sea wheat exporters Romania and Bulgaria is also good, it said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by William Hardy)