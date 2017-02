LONDON UK wheat exports fell to 70,262 tonnes in May, sharply down from the prior month's 136,484 tonnes and the lowest monthly total so far in the 2011/12 season, customs data showed on Tuesday.

The Netherlands was the largest customer, taking 44,598 tonnes.

Shipments so far in the 2011/12 season, which started on July 1, 2011, totalled 2.31 million tonnes, down from 2.53 million in the same period a year earlier.

