LONDON Britain's wheat area is forecast to shrink by 12 percent due to a late harvest this year, difficulties drilling due to heavy rain and poor soil conditions, according to an early planting survey issued by the Home-Grown Cereals Authority.

The "Early Bird Survey", which polls agronomists rather than farmers, put the wheat area in Britain for next year's harvest at 1.76 million hectares, down from 1.99 million for this year's harvest.

Graham Redman, a partner with consultants Andersons who helped conduct the survey, told Reuters that the outlook was deteriorating.

"A lot of it this year has been planting intentions rather than what has been planted," he said, noting delays caused by heavy rains and difficult conditions.

"We had to say to them (agronomists) to assume that weather conditions turn normal because that is the only thing you can work from. But so far they haven't, in fact they have got worse."

Britain faced fresh flood warnings this week following a year that has included the wettest June since records began more than a century ago.

Wet conditions contributed to delays to this year's harvest which narrowed the planting window for next year's crops.

The survey saw rapeseed area falling 3 percent to 732,000 hectares, winter barley down 9 percent at 350,000 hectares and spring barley up 40 percent at 865,000 hectares.

Barley is the dominant spring planted crop in Britain.

Redman said farmers were turning to spring planted crops with seed selling out very quickly.

"I understand that various varieties of spring barley (seed) have been imported into the UK this year simply because we have been so short on seed this year," he added, adding poor quality crops in Britain this year contributed to a shortage of seed.

The HGCA conducts a more detailed planting survey which is issued on December 1 and published in February 2013.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)