LONDON Stocks of own-grown wheat held on farms in England and Wales have fallen to the lowest level in 12 years, Britain's farm ministry said on Thursday.

Stocks, as of June, fell to just 403,000 tonnes, down four percent from a year earlier and the lowest total since the 1999/2000 season. The total represented just three percent of the previous year's harvest.

Stocks of wheat held in ports, co-ops and merchants in the UK at the end of June stood at 678,000 tonnes, comprising 561,000 tonnes of own-grown wheat and 117,000 tonnes of imports.

The total was down five percent from a year earlier.

