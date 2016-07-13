Signage for Premier Inn is seen on the outside of one of their hotels in London, Britain, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Whitbread Plc (WTB.L) said on Wednesday its Premier Inn hotel chain would withdraw from India and South East Asia, as part of efforts to focus on more profitable markets.

Whitbread, which operates hotels, restaurants and coffee shops, said Premier Inn would continue to expand in the UK, Germany and the Middle East.

The company said it did not consider cost of the withdrawal to be material.

Whitbread said growth plans for its Costa Coffee chain remained unchanged.

(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)