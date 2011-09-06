LONDON Whitbread (WTB.L), the country's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, reported accelerating sales growth in the second quarter, driven by its Premier Inn and Costa Coffee chains.

The group, whose brands also include Beefeater and Brewers Fayre restaurants, said total group sales increased by 12.9 percent in the 11 weeks to August 18, with sales at outlets open more than a year up 4.8 percent.

For the first half as a whole, total sales were up 11 percent with like-for-like sales up 3.2 percent.

Premier Inn grew comparable second-quarter sales by 7.1 percent with Costa Coffee like-for-like sales rising by 9.7 percent. Comparable sales at the group's pub restaurants were down 1.6 percent.

"We have traded well in the first 24 weeks as a whole. On a month by month basis, trading continues to be variable with the second quarter benefiting from a strong June, whilst the first quarter was held back by a poor April," Chief Executive Andy Harrison said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)