LONDON Whitbread (WTB.L), Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, posted a 3.3 percent rise in third quarter sales, helped by rising demand for its expanding Costa brand.

Whitbread, which also operates the Beefeater and Brewers Fayre pub restaurant chains, on Tuesday said sales at outlets open more than a year rose 3.3 percent in the 13 weeks to November 29, compared to 2.4 percent a year ago.

The growth marked a slow down from the first half's 4.3 percent rise in underlying sales, but this had been expected as the first six months were boosted by Britain's wet weather and the Olympic Games.

Across the group, underlying sales at its larger Premier Inn unit grew 2.5 percent in the quarter, as cost-concious customers remained loyal to its affordable rooms. This had also slowed from the first half which was boosted by trade from the Olympics.

Sales on the same basis at Costa, which has expanded rapidly on an explosion in popularity of coffee shops in Britain, were up 7.1 percent compared to 6.8 percent growth in the first half.

The group said sales at its smaller overseas Costa operations were also up, with solid trading in the Middle East, although China had softened over the quarter. Central and southern Europe remained difficult, it added.

"The economic environment remains challenging with no change in our background consumer market. We are on track to deliver full year results in line with expectations," Chief Executive Andy Harrison said in a statement.

Whitbread, is on average expected to post a full-year pretax profit of 347.90 million pounds, according to a Reuters poll of 22 analysts, up from 320.1 million in 2011/12.

Shares in the firm closed at 2428 pence on Monday, up 50 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at around 4.3 billion pounds.

