LONDON Britain's Whitbread launched a cheaper and more compact city hotel concept on Tuesday, expanding its Premier Inn brand to help take its room tally from some 52,000 to 75,000 by 2018.

'Hub by Premier Inn' will be a cheaper alternative to the group's Premier Inn hotels, Britain's biggest budget chain, and will target major cities such as London and Edinburgh, appealing to customers looking for lower prices over space.

The new concept will have 25 percent lower build and operating costs compared to a central London Premier Inn hotel, Whitbread said, adding that its smaller format would allow it to access a broader range of city centre buildings.

In April the firm unveiled new targets to grow Premier Inn UK rooms by 45 percent to 75,000 by 2018. The firm, which also owns Costa Coffee, is also aiming to double total sales at its coffee chain to 2 billion pounds through expansion at home and abroad, with particular focus on China.

Rooms at a hub will measure 11.4 square metres and include a desk that folds into a bed. Whitbread said it had secured five sites to open in the next three years and wants to have around 40 hubs, or 6,000 rooms opened or in its pipeline by 2018.

Whitbread has expanded rapidly in recent years on growing demand for more affordable hotels during the economic downturn and a rising popularity across Britain for coffee on the go.

Shares in the firm closed at 3160 pence on Monday, up 56 percent on a year ago and valuing the business at around 5.6 billion pounds.

