The sign of a Premier Inn hotel is seen in Ashby de la Zouch, central England June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON The return of business travellers and tourists lifted revenues for Britain's Whitbread (WTB.L) at its Premier Inn London hotels this summer, despite expectations of a slump after last year's Olympics, though conditions outside the capital were tougher.

The UK's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, which also owns Costa Coffee and the Beefeater and Brewers Fayre restaurant chains, reported on Tuesday underlying sales across the group rose 2.1 in the 11 weeks to August 15, its fiscal second quarter.

That compared to a 3.1 percent rise in the previous quarter. Total second quarter sales rose 10.8 percent.

Like-for-like sales at Whitbread's Premier Inn hotels grew by 3 percent in the period, with particularly strong demand in London where total sales were up 16 percent and revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, grew 3.1 percent, well ahead of 0.3 percent for its industry peers.

"This time last year we were in the middle of switching from the Olympics to the Paralympics so we don't have the full impact, but you can see that with such a strong sales number and strong occupancy, the return of the UK businessman and the regular foreign tourist has more than compensated for the absence of the Olympics," chief executive Andy Harrison said.

He added however that the company had yet to see more positive signs in other parts of the UK.

"Outside of London I would say that the UK consumer is still under significant pressure, the fact is that wages are rising slower than inflation, so outside of London the consumer has got less money to spend," Harrison said.

Regional sales at Premier Inn, which makes about 60 percent of its sales from business travellers, were weaker, with RevPAR growing 2.5 percent compared to 6.4 percent for its peer group.

Shares in the firm, which have gained around 40 percent on a year ago, were down 3.6 percent to 3101 pence at 0749 GMT.

"The London performance is very impressive but the UK regions still account for 85 percent of the rooms so from a profitability perspective the regional performance is the one that people are focusing on," Panmure analyst Simon French said.

French added that Premier Inn may also be feeling the effects of resurgent rival Travelodge, which is reinvesting in its business after a period of restructuring.

Warm summer weather in the quarter, a boon for many British retailers, meant customers also held off buying hot drinks at Whitbread's Costa Coffee chains. UK underlying sales slowed from 8 percent in a chilly first quarter to 3 percent as expected, leaving it at 5.7 percent for the half.

The group's restaurant business saw underlying sales decline by 0.2 percent.

Whitbread has expanded rapidly on growing demand from cost-conscious customers for more affordable hotels and a rising popularity for coffee on the go. In April it set targets to grow Premier Inn UK rooms by 45 percent to 75,000 by 2018, and double Costa's total sales to 2 billion pounds through expansion at home and abroad, with particular focus on China.

