LONDON The country's biggest hotel and coffee-shop operator Whitbread Plc (WTB.L) reported accelerating growth in quarterly sales, as strong performances at its Premier Inn and Costa Coffee chains offset weakness at its pub-restaurants.

Its shares, which had lost around a quarter of their value since January on concerns over the consumer environment, jumped 7 percent to 1,559 pence at 11:45 a.m., making them the top risers in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE.

Whitbread, which also owns the Beefeater and Brewers Fayre pub-restaurant chains, said Tuesday comparable sales were up 4.8 percent in its second quarter to August 18, against a 3.2 percent increase in the first half.

"The fact that we've delivered organic growth in such a weak consumer economy makes us very confident about continuing to grow our sales and margins," Chief Executive Andy Harrison told reporters on a conference call.

Analyst Wyn Ellis at brokerage Numis said the performances of Premier Inn and Costa had been excellent. "Whitbread's update paints a more positive trading picture for the second quarter than we had been expecting," he said.

Evolution analyst Nigel Parson said there was no sign in the figures of the weak consumer environment affecting Whitbread.

"Whitbread's strong value propositions make it compelling for consumers, and its modest valuation makes it attractive for investors," he said.

Whitbread, which operates more than 600 Premier Inn hotels across Britain, said the budget hotel chain had lifted second-quarter sales by 7.1 percent on a like for like basis compared with 5 percent growth in the first half.

Premier Inn has performed strongly in tough economic conditions, benefiting from business customers trading down from four-star and five-star hotels and a 29 pounds ($47) per room offer wooing leisure customers in off-peak periods.

Rival Travelodge has also fared well, reporting like-for-like sales growth of 6 percent last year.

Whitbread has more than 1,200 Costa Coffee shops in Britain and some 650 in 25 other countries. It said sales at Costa shops open more than a year rose 9.7 percent in the quarter and 6.6 percent in the first half.

The group said its summer range of cold drinks had sold particularly well.

Costa Coffee has fared well through the downturn, being seen as an affordable luxury by many consumers.

In July, the world's biggest coffee chain, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX.O), lifted its guidance for full-year earnings after third-quarter profits beat expectations.

Sales at Whitbread's pub-restaurant chains, which include Table Table and Taybarns, were down 1.6 percent.

Whitbread said restaurant customers were being "particularly price sensitive" due to the tough economic climate. Confidence among British consumers fell to its lowest level in four months in August.

Harrison said the group was responding by looking to improve its menus and value-for-money offers.

Whitbread is planning to expand Premier Inn in Britain by 50 percent to at least 65,000 rooms in the next five years and to double the size of Costa Coffee worldwide to 3,500 stores.

The company also said it had raised 156 million pounds of long-term debt through private placements with UK and U.S. investors.

(Editing by Rosalba O'Brien, David Holmes and David Hulmes)