LONDON Whitbread (WTB.L) posted a rise in full-year profit and said its Premier Inn hotels had enjoyed sales growth since the start of the new financial year, recovering from a dip over Christmas and in the early part of 2012.

"Trading in 2011/12 was variable month by month and we expect this to continue with short term comparatives affected by the phasing of bank holidays and the Olympics," the leisure group, which also runs Costa coffee shops, said in a statement.

Since the start of its new business year, Whitbread said both Premier Inn and its restaurants business had shown positive sales growth at outlets open for more than a year while its fast-growing Costa coffee business had "continued its good momentum, both in the UK and internationally".

Whitbread had said at the end of February that life-for-like sales at Premier Inn hotels fell 0.9 percent in the 11 weeks to February 16 following a 2.6 percent rise in its third quarter.

The company said on Thursday that underlying profit before tax in the year to March 1 rose 11.3 percent to 320.1 million pounds as total revenue rose 11.2 percent to 1.78 billion pounds.

Revenue from outlets open more than a year rose 2.6 percent.

"This year, we plan to open 4,200 new Premier Inn UK rooms, six new restaurants and 350 new Costa stores worldwide," the company said.

