The sign of a Premier Inn hotel is seen in Ashby de la Zouch, central England June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator Whitbread Plc (WTB.L) reported an 11 percent rise in first half profit, boosted by strong sales growth at its key Premier Inn and Costa Coffee brands.

Whitbread, which also operates the Beefeater and Brewers Fayre pub restaurant chains and serves over 21 million customers every month, on Tuesday said underlying pretax profit grew 10.6 percent to 193.4 million pounds ($311 million) in the six months to August 30.

This compared to a consensus forecast of 192.4 million pounds, according to a company-supplied poll of seven analysts.

UK sales at Premier Inn hotels open more than a year were up 3.7 percent and sales at Costa Coffee shops open more than a year rose 6.8 percent.

"Our consumer market context continues to be broadly flat. Against this background we expect to continue to outperform our competitors and like for like sales growth to be more moderate than the high levels achieved in the first half," Chief Executive Andy Harrison said on Tuesday.

Costa has expanded rapidly on an explosion in popularity of coffee shops in Britain, and is seen by many as an affordable luxury despite the economic pressures faced by consumers.

Those pressures have helped fuel growth at its Premier Inn chain where customers have traded down from pricier five and four star hotels to its more affordable rooms.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key industry measure - rose 2.4 percent, incorporating 4.4 percent growth in London, where the Olympics boosted sales, and 1.9 percent elsewhere in the UK.

Total group revenue rose by 14.2 percent to just over 1 billion pounds. The company raised the interim dividend by 11.4 percent to 19.50 pence per share.

Shares in the FTSE 100 firm, which is aiming to add 4,500 rooms at Premier Inn and 350 Costa stores this year, closed at 2323 pence on Monday, valuing the business at around 4.2 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6237 British pounds)

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Rhys Jones)