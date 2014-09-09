LONDON Whitbread (WTB.L) said buoyant regional demand at its Premier Inn hotels and stronger growth in its Costa Coffee arm helped deliver a 6.8 percent rise in second-quarter underlying group sales.

The UK's biggest hotel and coffee chain operator said on Tuesday like-for-like sales for the 11 weeks to Aug 14 rose 9.2 percent at Premier Inn, where growing regional demand on the back of an improving economy was boosted by special events such as the Farnborough Airshow and the Commonwealth Games.

Group revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, grew 8.6 percent. Underlying UK sales at Costa Coffee rose 7.3 percent and were up 1.7 percent at its restaurant arm.

