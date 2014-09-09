BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON Whitbread (WTB.L) said buoyant regional demand at its Premier Inn hotels and stronger growth in its Costa Coffee arm helped deliver a 6.8 percent rise in second-quarter underlying group sales.
The UK's biggest hotel and coffee chain operator said on Tuesday like-for-like sales for the 11 weeks to Aug 14 rose 9.2 percent at Premier Inn, where growing regional demand on the back of an improving economy was boosted by special events such as the Farnborough Airshow and the Commonwealth Games.
Group revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, grew 8.6 percent. Underlying UK sales at Costa Coffee rose 7.3 percent and were up 1.7 percent at its restaurant arm.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.