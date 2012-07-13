SYDNEY/MELBOURNE Coal magnate Nathan Tinkler's bid to take Australia's Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX) private is struggling as potential partners for the estimated $5 billion plan fret about the outlook for coal prices, sources said, further denting the miner's shares.

Whitehaven, Australia's No.2 independent coal miner, said last month it had received an "incomplete" offer from top shareholder Tinkler, sending its shares up close to 10 percent.

But with hopes of a Tinkler bid fading, Whitehaven stock has slumped to a near three-year low. It fell as much as 8 percent to A$3.25 on Friday, taking losses so far this month to more than 20 percent.

Tinkler, a 36-year-old former electrician, has debt support for over $2.5 billion from UBS UBSN.VX, JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Barclays (BARC.L), but is struggling to cobble together an equity consortium, said a source who declined to be named as talks are confidential.

The debt, combined with his 21.4 percent stake in Whitehaven, would take him close to just $3.5 billion -- still well short of a bid that would get board approval, the source said.

Tinkler's backer by Farallon Capital, which has worked with him in the past, would bring in equity but other potential partners such as Noble Group (NOBG.SI) and coal and metals investor AMCI that have expressed some interest are yet to commit, the sources said.

With the demand and price outlook for coal gloomy due to a weak global economy, banks are unwilling to raise their exposure to the bid, the first source said.

That is hampering Tinkler's plan to arrange a debt-funded deal then take out the debt by selling stakes in Whitehaven's mines and issuing high yield bonds.

Australian thermal coal prices have fallen about 20 percent this year to around $90 per tonne, nearing the marginal cost of production for some Australian mines and threatening new investment plans.

Further falls would hurt Whitehaven's profitability and the feasibility of a fully leveraged takeover.

"For a debt-funded privatisation attempt to succeed, we believe it must be made in conjunction with either a parallel corporate funded approach from a natural owner or pre-arranged asset sell-downs," RBS Morgan analyst Tom Sartor said.

He added Whitehaven's near term net operating cash flows estimated at A$170 million to A$200 million ($171.83 million-$202.15 million) would not cover finance costs for short term debt.

Spokesmen for Tinkler and Whitehaven were not immediately available for comment.

SURPRISE MOVE

Tinkler's move last month surprised markets as he was widely expected to sell down his stake in Whitehaven, which he acquired when the miner took over his Aston Resources and exploration company Boardwalk Resources for about $2.7 billion.

Under current plans, Whitehaven's output is expected to rise to 25 million tonnes by 2016, when about 60 percent of its output will be coking coal for steel mills, from 6 million tonnes a year in 2012.

Before buying Tinkler's coal businesses, Whitehaven itself was a takeover target, running an auction last year after receiving approaches. But the process was called off after failing to reach a deal.

Bidders then included Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla, U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy BTU.N which has since taken over Macarthur Coal, and China's Yanzhou Coal (1171.HK) which bought Gloucester Coal.

Sources said none of these firms had shown interest in Tinkler's bid.

