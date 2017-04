KRUEN, Germany The White House reaffirmed on Sunday its support for Israel's right to defend itself after Israeli aircraft struck the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a series of Palestinian rocket attacks.

"Clearly the U.S. stands with the people of Israel as they defend their people and their nation against these kind of attacks," White House spokesman Josh Earnest, accompanying President Barack Obama at a G7 summit in Germany, told reporters.

