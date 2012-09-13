GOLDEN, Colo. The White House on Thursday said it was "doing everything we can" to protect U.S. diplomats in Yemen where the U.S. embassy was attacked on Thursday by Yemenis protesting at a film they consider blasphemous to Islam.

White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters those working at the embassy in Sanaa have been accounted for and are safe following the latest violence.

