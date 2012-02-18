Stars, family and friends mourned Whitney Houston at her funeral in her hometown church on Saturday, a week after the sudden death of the Grammy-winning singer at a Beverly Hills hotel.

Here are some facts about her life, career, death and the funeral service:

FUNERAL

- Held at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday. As a child, Houston sang in the church's gospel and soul choir with her mother, Cissy Houston.

DEATH

- Houston was found underwater and unconscious by a member of her staff in her Beverly Hills hotel room on the eve of Sunday's Grammy Awards. It was the same day she was scheduled to attend a pre-Grammy gala given by her mentor, record producer Clive Davis. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

- An autopsy has been performed, but a cause of death is pending completion of an official investigation and toxicology tests, which could take weeks to complete.

- The Los Angeles County Coroner has said there were no visible signs of trauma or foul play. Prescription drugs were found in her room, but officials have not specified the type or amount found in her room.

- Beverly Hills Police have said "we are not conducting a homicide investigation."

LIFE AND CAREER

- Houston won six Grammys, 30 Billboard awards and 22 American Music Awards in her career. Her best-known songs include "Saving All my Love for You," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and "My Love Is Your Love."

- She released seven studio albums, the most recent in 2009, and is said to have sold more than 170 million records.

- Houston's movies included "The Bodyguard" in 1992 with Kevin Costner, "The Preacher's Wife" with Denzel Washington, and "Waiting to Exhale."

- Houston started out singing in her church gospel choir in New Jersey at age 11 and released her first album in 1985 after being discovered by record producer Clive Davis.

- Houston married singer Bobby Brown in 1992. Their turbulent marriage ended in 2007.

- In a 2002 TV interview, Houston admitted using marijuana, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs.

- She launched a comeback tour in 2009 and in April 2010 she called media reports she was using drugs again "ridiculous." In May 2011, Houston enrolled in a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.

- Houston had begun acting again. She stars in the film "Sparkle," which is set to be released later this year.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)