Singer Whitney Houston attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis with her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brownin Beverly Hills, California in this February 12, 2011 file photograph. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/Files

Late singer Whitney Houston's manager and sister-in-law Patricia Houston has opened up publicly for the first time since the singer's sudden death last month, saying she was "looking for love in all the wrong places" in the days ahead of her death.

"I saw her chasing a dream, you know, looking for love in all the wrong places," Patricia Houston told television talk show host Oprah Winfrey, according to transcripts from an interview that will air on the OWN network on Sunday, March 11.

Houston also spoke of her concerns over the late singer's changing lifestyle in the weeks running up to her death.

"Things were really changing with her. Very much so. It wasn't about substance abuse or anything like that ... it was just more of a lifestyle. I was afraid for other things," she said, but did not elaborate.

The "I Will Always Love You" singer, whose powerful voice fuelled her rise to global fame in the 1980s, was found underwater in a bathtub at a Beverly Hills hotel on February 11, the eve of this year's Grammy awards. She was 48. The cause of her death is still undetermined, pending toxicology tests.

Houston had a long history of alcohol and drug addiction. She entered rehab as recently as May 2011 to aid her recovery process. Her manager told Winfrey that the possibility of Houston's addictions leading to her death was very real.

"The handwriting was kind of on the wall. I would be kidding myself to say otherwise," said Patricia Houston.

The late singer's family have remained generally quiet in the media since the singer's death, opting not to speak publicly after her funeral on February 18.

Along with Patricia Houston, Winfrey's interviews with Houston's 19-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown and brother Gary will also air on Sunday in a special episode of "Oprah's Next Chapter" on the OWN Network.

