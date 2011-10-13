LONDON British newspapers, books and stationery retailer WH Smith (SMWH.L), posted an expected 4.5 percent rise in year profit as its strategy of cutting costs and improving margins, rather than driving top-line sales, paid off in a tough market.

"The economic conditions remain challenging, however we have planned accordingly," Chief Executive Kate Swann said on Thursday.

The 219-year-old group made a pretax profit of 93 million pounds in the year to August 31.

That compares with analysts average forecast of 93.3 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data, and 89 million pounds made in 2009-10.

WH Smith, which trades from over 580 high street stores and more than 530 outlets at airports, train stations, hospitals, motorway service stations and work places said sales fell 3 percent to 1.27 billion pounds.

Sales at stores open over a year fell 5 percent but gross margin improved by 150 basis points year on year.

Swann has cut costs and improved margins by focussing on more profitable products, better sourcing and better control of markdowns.

WH Smith, which ended the period with net cash of 41 million pounds, is paying a dividend of 22.5 pence, up 16 percent.

Shares in the firm, which have risen 16 percent over the last six months, closed Wednesday at 527.5 pence, valuing the business at about 726 million pounds.

