LONDON British newspapers, books and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said it sees no improvement in the trading environment through the next year, joining the gloomy chorus from leading stores operators on the outlook for coming months.

"We don't expect any short-term improvement in customer spending," Chief Executive Kate Swann told reporters on Thursday. "Consumer spending is clearly challenged at the moment, though we planned for it to be tough and we're well used to operating in tough markets."

Swann said Christmas could shape up to be tougher than last year. "We had the snow last year pre-Christmas. So to some degree a lot of it will depend on whether we get snow or not."

British retailers are generally struggling as rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures force shoppers to rein in spending on non-essential items.

But WH Smith, with its relatively low average transaction value of 5.50 pounds in its town centre business and 3.50 pounds at its travel outlets has fared better than most.

The 219-year-old group made a pretax profit of 93 million pounds in the year to August 31 compared with an analyst average forecast of 93.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters data, and 89 million made in 2009-10.

The negative comments on the economic outlook offset the profit rise and shares in the firm, which have risen 16 percent over the last six months, were down 2 percent at 517.25 pence at 0858 GMT, valuing the business at about 712 million pounds. The FTSE-All Share index was down 0.8 percent.

WH Smith, which trades from 612 town centre stores and 561 outlets at airports, train stations, hospitals, motorway service stations and work places, said sales fell 3 percent to 1.27 billion pounds.

MORE PROFITABLE

Sales at stores open more than a year fell 5 percent but the gross margin improved by 150 basis points year on year and cost savings of 14 million pounds were delivered.

Swann has cut costs and improved margins by focussing on more profitable products, better sourcing and better control of markdowns.

She has rebalanced WH Smith's mix of products towards core categories and away from entertainment products such as CDs, DVDs, computer games and consoles -- a shrewd move on the evidence of woes at HMV Plc and Game Group Plc.

While WH Smith is withdrawing from entertainment products it is expanding in e-Books and it announced a partnership with Kobo Inc under which the latter's WiFi e-Readers will be sold in more than 750 WH Smith stores.

"The reason that we're moving aggressively into e-books is because we believe if e-books are ultimately successful that they'll be incremental for us given our physical books customer base tend to be lighter book readers," said Swann.

She has also ratcheted up WH Smith's international growth plans. The group has opened 32 units and has agreed a further 28 in India, Scandinavia, the Middle East and Australia.

"This adds considerable visibility to growth prospects," said Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan.

WH Smith, which ended the period with net cash of 41 million pounds, is paying a dividend of 22.5 pence, up 16 percent.

Including a 50 million pounds share buyback announced in August, the company will have returned 366 million pounds of cash to shareholders since 2007, around half its current market capitalisation.

(Editing by Neil Maidment and David Holmes)