Books and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc (SMWH.L) said Chief Executive Kate Swann will step down on June 30, after being at the helm for nine years.

The company named Steve Clarke, managing director of its High Street division, as Swann's successor. Clarke will take charge from July 1.

WH Smith said Clarke's appointment was part of its long-term succession plan.

