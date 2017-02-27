HAMBURG Erwin Mayr will become CEO of German copper products group Wieland on April 1 when the company's long-serving head Harald Kroener retires, the company said on Monday.

Mayr, aged 47, was previously president of Novelis Europe, the European arm of giant U.S. aluminium group Novelis and joined Wieland in January this year, Wieland said.

Kroener has been a member of the Wieland executive board since 1988.

Non-listed Wieland sells around 440,000 tonnes of copper products a year with annual sales of around 2.7 billion euros and has major operations in areas including Europe, North America and Asia.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)