North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in Malaysia - source
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been murdered in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said on Tuesday.
LONDON Britain will not give WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange safe passage out of the country and is determined to extradite him to Sweden, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Thursday.
Ecuador's decision to grant Assange political asylum should not be used as a way for him to escape the legal process, Hague added. Assange is wanted for questioning in Sweden over sexual assault allegations.
"We will not allow Mr Assange safe passage out of the United Kingdom, nor is there any legal basis for us to do so," Hague told a news conference in London. "The United Kingdom does not recognise the principle of diplomatic asylum."
The situation could go on for a considerable time and there is no threat to storm the Ecuadorian embassy in London where Assange is holed up, Hague said.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Matt Falloon)
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been murdered in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said on Tuesday.
LONDON/FRANKFURT In a move that could shake up the global auto industry, General Motors Co and French automaker PSA Group said on Tuesday they are in talks that could result in PSA buying GM's European auto operations.
STOCKHOLM Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday the government was on course to meet its end-March deadline to launch the formal divorce procedure from the European Union but did not see Britain doing so at an EU summit next month.