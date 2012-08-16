North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in Malaysia - source
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been murdered in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said on Tuesday.
LONDON Julian Assange will give a live statement in front of Ecuador's embassy in London on Sunday, a spokesman said on Thursday, although it was unclear if the WikiLeaks founder would risk arrest by appearing in person outside the building.
"Julian Assange will give a live statement in front of the Ecuadorian embassy, Sunday, 2 p.m.," WikiLeaks said in a message on Twitter. "It will be his first public appearance since March."
WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson declined to elaborate on the short message and would not say if the appearance would be at an embassy window or on the pavement.
"I cannot go into details at this time for security reasons," he said.
Assange would almost certainly be arrested if he left the building where he has been sheltering for nearly two months.
Britain wants to extradite him to Sweden to face questioning over allegations of sexual assault, while Ecuador has given him political asylum.
LONDON/FRANKFURT In a move that could shake up the global auto industry, General Motors Co and French automaker PSA Group said on Tuesday they are in talks that could result in PSA buying GM's European auto operations.
STOCKHOLM Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday the government was on course to meet its end-March deadline to launch the formal divorce procedure from the European Union but did not see Britain doing so at an EU summit next month.