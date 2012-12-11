A logo of the Blackberry maker's Research in Motion is seen on a building at the RIM Technology Park in Waterloo April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Patent licensing company Wi-LAN Inc (WIN.TO) said it has filed a lawsuit against Research In Motion Ltd RIM.TO for infringing on a patent related to bluetooth technology.

The company said it filed a suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against the BlackBerry maker.

Wi-LAN, which has licensed its intellectual property to over 255 companies worldwide, alleged RIM infringed its U.S. Patent No. 6,260,168 related to bluetooth technologies.

The company has launched a string of patent lawsuits, including one last week against Apple Inc (AAPL.O), HTC Corp (2498.TW) and Sierra Wireless Inc's (SW.TO) U.S. unit over LTE mobile technology.

(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)