LONDON Bookmaker William Hill (WMH.L) reported a 9 percent increase in first half operating profit, ahead of market expectations, benefiting from a doubling of bets placed during sporting events.

The company, which has over 2,350 betting shops, said on Friday that operating profit for the 26 weeks to June 28 rose to 148 million pounds from 136 million the year before.

Market expectations had ranged between 137 million and 145 million pounds, with the average standing at 141 million, according to a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Rival Ladbrokes LAD.L reported a 6 percent decline in first-half operating profit on Thursday.

Shares in William Hill, which have risen by more than 40 percent since last November, closed on Thursday at 218 pence, valuing the business at 1.6 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)