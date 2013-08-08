Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
MELBOURNE British betting giant William Hill Plc has agreed to buy Australian online betting firm Tom Waterhouse NT for up to A$110 million (64 million pounds) including debt, looking to become Australia's biggest online bookmaker.
William Hill, the world's largest betting agency by market value, has agreed to pay A$34 million up front and assume A$6 million in debt for tomwaterhouse.com, in a country that has the world's biggest gambling habit per capita.
It will pay up to A$70 million more on a sliding scale based on tomwaterhouse.com achieving earnings growth between A$10 million and A$30 million in 2015.
The takeover adds to William Hill's Centrebet business in Australia and follows its acquisition of Sportingbet PLC's Australian arm for A$670 million earlier this year, taking on Tabcorp Holdings Ltd in its home market.
"Acquiring tomwaterhouse.com gives us a rapidly growing business that appeals to a wider customer base," William Hill Chief Executive Ralph Topping said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.