LONDON William Hill said its expansion into Australia would pay off after results on Friday highlighted weak points in the new business and helped to send shares in the British bookmaker into retreat from record highs.

Expanding from its base on the British high street, the bookmaker has spent almost 900 million pounds ($1.36 billion) this year to buy out its online partner and acquire rival gambling company Sportingbet, taking it into Australia for the first time.

First half earnings came in just ahead of forecasts but also showed that Sportingbet was paying a hefty premium in Australia to sign up new customers compared with what William Hill spends.

William Hill shares fell 7 percent on Friday, the largest fall in the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares and a setback after the stock had climbed more than 70 percent over the past year.

Analysts said initial returns from Australia were lower than expected and that favourable sports results could not necessarily be maintained, tempting investors to cash in gains.

"You really have to ask yourself if all the good news is priced in," says Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets. "Investors are taking a look on the shares and thinking it's time to take some profits."

AUSTRALIAN FAILINGS

Chief Executive Ralph Topping defended the Sportingbet deal, noting that Australia was one of the world's largest online gambling markets.

"You never buy a perfect business. This business has a lot going for it but there are imperfections in it and there is upside for us on the digital side," Topping told reporters.

"This was the last significant asset in Australia and we bought it and we take a long-term view of businesses," he said, defending the 459 million pound deal completed in March.

William Hill, which has about 2,400 British betting shops, also paid 424 million pounds in April to buy out a minority stake in its online business from software group Playtech.

Topping, who has worked for William Hill for more than four decades, said the company planned to beef up the Australian website, offer gamblers more wagers and improve marketing.

He cited as a model the turnaround in online business in Britain where William Hill has become the leading player in a fragmented market over the past five years.

The Australian online gambling market is estimated to be worth around 6 billion Australian dollars ($5.4 billion) annually. Sportingbet, Irish bookmaker Paddy Power and Australia's Tabcorp are the three leading players.

At present, Australia accounts for less than 10 percent of William Hill's turnover.

The share price fall was a surprise for a group that has been a market favourite for some time. The company's growth over the past year has not only propelled it into the FTSE 100 but cemented its place as Europe's largest listed gambling company.

