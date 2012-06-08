LONDON William Hill (WMH.L), country's largest bookmaker, has moved a step closer to winning a licence to operate in Nevada after the state's Gaming Control Board backed its application.

The final licensing hurdle is when William Hill executives appear in front of the Nevada Gaming Commission on June 21, the company said in a statement on Friday.

William Hill agreed last year to buy three U.S. businesses - American Wagering Inc, Brandywine and Cal Neva Sportsbook - for just over $50 million and needs the licence to complete the deals. The three businesses operate outlets within Nevada casinos offering betting on sports events.

William Hill generated more than 90 percent of its net revenues in Britain last year but is seeking to expand internationally into regulated markets. It is one of a number of British companies granted licences for online gaming in Spain this month.

"This is not a transformational event for William Hill but it is a positive development for the company," said Nick Batram of Peel Hunt, who rates the stock a "buy".

William Hill shares were 1.8 Pence lower at 270.5 pence at 0840 GMT on Friday.

Nevada is expected to license online poker operations shortly and a number of other states may follow suit. However, online sports betting is set to remain unlawful.

