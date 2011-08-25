LONDON Reinsurers and their insurance broking colleagues are creating new products to cover previously uninsured areas of risk, brought on by a series of extreme natural and man-made disasters in the last few years.

Global insurance broker Willis Holdings on Thursday launched a new product to cover business interruption (BI) costs for companies forced to evacuate an area near a nuclear power plant. The new product was a direct response to the meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear power plant following the Japan earthquake and tsunami in March.

Thousands of residents and businesses were forced to evacuate the area around the plant after the Japan quake and tsunami sparked the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl. It took Japan's cabinet three months to set up a compensation fund to help Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc pay its compensation claims.

Under the plan, a fund will be set up to help Tepco compensate people and businesses affected by radiation leaks from the Fukushima plant so that the regional power monopoly in Tokyo and surrounding areas can keep supplying electricity.

The insurance product has been developed by Willis Global Markets International (GMI), a division of Willis Limited, who said many conventional BI and property damage insurance policies would not cover the impact of a nuclear crisis.

"With over 440 commercial nuclear power reactors operating in 30 countries, exclusion zone risk is a very real threat to business around the world," Toby Wemyss, GMI's Chief Executive, said in a statement on Thursday.

Last week an insurance-linked securities venture was set up to allow oil companies to transfer multi-million dollar risks associated with large oil spills to capital markets investors.

CatVest Petroleum Services launched as demand for such protection has increased from oil companies following BP's deep-sea oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico last year.

Reinsurers bumped up prices for offshore energy-related insurance premiums by 50 percent following insurance industry losses of up to $3.5 billion (2.1 billion pounds) from the BP spill, according to Moody's Investor Service.

(Reporting by Sarah Mortimer; Editing by Susan Fenton)