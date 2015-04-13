British logistics company Wincanton Plc (WIN.L) said on Monday Eric Born, its chief executive of six years, intended to step down to take on another job.

Finance Director Adrian Colman will become chief executive from Aug. 1, said the company, which transports goods such as food, documents and materials for recycling.

