British logistics company Wincanton Plc (WIN.L) said on Thursday that it would reintroduce dividends, after reporting a rise in full-year revenue.

The company, which transports goods such as food, documents and recycling materials, said its revenue for the year ended March 31 rose 3.6 percent to 1.1 billion pounds as it secured more long-term contracts in its businesses.

Wincanton said it would start with a recommended final dividend of 5.5 pence for 2015/16 and said its dividend policy was expected to be progressive with annual growth. It had halted dividend in 2011.

