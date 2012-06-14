British haulier Wincanton Plc (WIN.L) said its UK and Ireland markets were performing well both in securing existing contracts and winning new business and that it expected a strong future despite challenging market conditions.

Wincanton suspended dividend payments for at least a year in 2011 after a slowdown at British and French businesses hit profits, prompting it to sell some European operations to cut debt.

"This has been a year of transformation for Wincanton as we reposition the group for a return to profitable growth," Chief Executive Eric Born said in a statement on Thursday.

Wincanton, which transports goods such as food, documents and materials for recycling, reduced its debt to 114.5 million pounds for the year ended March 31, from 151.8 million pounds last year.

"There is good news on the debt. Their main problem is the debt. That came in lower than expected," Andy Jones of RBC Capital Markets said.

Wincanton, with a market value of 49 million pounds, has 16,500 employees.

"With the majority of turnaround hurdles completed in the year, we think the focus for Wincanton now relies on cost saving measures in closed book contracts ... and growth within contracts. We see the former as well underway," Jones said.

April-March underlying profit fell to 28.8 million pounds from 30 million pounds a year ago.

Pre-tax loss from continuing operations was 47.4 million pounds, compared with a profit of 3.6 million pounds last year.

Revenue dropped 9 percent to 1.20 billion pounds.

Revenue from the contract logistics business - which contributes 85 percent to total revenue - dropped 10 percent.

Shares in Wincanton were up 6 percent at 44.75 pence at 09:29 a.m. British time on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)