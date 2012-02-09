LONDON Feb 9 A new 367 megawatt offshore wind farm opened off the Cumbrian coast in Britain on Thursday and will supply up to 320,000 households with renewable power a year, the companies behind the project said.

The 1 billion pound Walney wind farm is a joint venture between utilities DONG Energy, SSE and OPW, a consortium of the Dutch pension fund service provider PGGM and Ampere Equity Fund.

Walney is made up of 102 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 3.6 MW and is the first UK offshore wind farm to receive investment from a pension fund service provider and equity fund before it had been built.

"This investment in clean energy is aligned with the criteria in the investment policy for our clients and investors and further cements our focus on expanding Renewable Energy as asset class," said Dennis van Alphen, OPW director. (Reporting by Nina Chestney)