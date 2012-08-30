* Thinktank says wind power saved 5.5 mln T CO2 last year
* Changes in wind production predictable, grid can cope
LONDON, Aug 30 Wind power in Britain is
predictable enough that the grid can rely on it to help keep the
lights on, despite spells of cold, calm weather, while it cuts
carbon emissions significantly, the Institute for Public Policy
Research (IPPR) said.
Critics have said wind power cannot be relied upon at times
that demand is the greatest, cannot be stored and does not cut
enough carbon to make large investments worthwhile.
Earlier this year, over 100 members of parliament urged the
prime minister to cut support to the onshore wind industry and
spread the savings to other forms of renewable energy that they
saw as more reliable.
"The reliability and security of wind power does not depend
on the variability of wind but instead on how well changes in
wind power output can be predicted and managed," thinktank IPPR
said in a report on Thursday.
Carbon savings from 15.5 terrawatt hours of wind energy in
Britain in 2011 amounted to at least 5.5 million tonnes, or
around 2.5 percent of the emissions the UK has promised to cut
over 2008-2012, the report said.
In July, the UK cut subsidies for onshore wind by 10 percent
from 2013, but some investors expected a greater reduction of 25
percent.
GRID CAN COPE
Wind farm output can be forecast 24 hours ahead.
Statistical analysis shows that the most extreme changes in
output amount to around 20 percent of total wind generation
capacity in half an hour, the report said.
In the worst case, wind production could drop as electricity
demand is rising.
"However it is important to reiterate that changes in wind
production are to a large degree predictable: the operators can
see rapid changes coming, or at the very least, be forewarned of
the risk of rapid changes," the report said.
"On the rare occasions when this could cause difficulty,
electricity system operators can instruct the wind generation
segment of the system to limit the rate at which its output
increases or to reduce its output gradually in advance of a
reduction in wind speed."
Extended periods of low wind speed and cold, when power
demand is high for heating, also could pose problems.
The electricity system has enough fossil fuel capacity in
reserve, however, that it should still manage to provide secure
supplies to meet that demand, IPPR said.
The National Grid has said it can accommodate 30
gigawatts (GW) of wind power by 2020, slightly more than the 28
GW the government expects to be online by that time to help meet
its carbon reduction targets. About 5 GW are online currently.
More efficient energy use in homes and businesses, smart
meters, electric vehicles, better energy storage and the use of
natural gas to make up a capacity shortfall during a long, cold
calm spell could help the grid adapt, IPPR said.
Interconnections between electricity systems should also be
improved to allow the grid to tap wind resources in other parts
of Britain or elsewhere in Europe when cold and calm periods
occur in one area.
"International evidence shows (wind is) wholly viable, and
yet we're still not taking full advantage of it in terms of
deployment," lobby group RenewableUK chief executive, Maria
McCaffery, said in response to the report.
"British families are still being hit hard by rising
wholesale fossil fuel prices."