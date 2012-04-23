DON Britain and the United States will agree to collaborate on developing floating wind turbine technology at a clean energy ministerial meeting in London this week, the UK's department of energy and climate change (DECC) said on Monday.

Energy ministers from 23 of the world's biggest economies meet Wednesday and Thursday to discuss how to speed up the move to cleaner energy technologies.

Britain and the United States are expected to agree to collaborate in areas such as power generation, (including low-carbon technologies), energy transmission and energy efficiency, DECC said in a statement.

The two are already making funding available for floating wind technology and hope to share their expertise, which should result in the development of more cost-effective and higher yield floating technologies, DECC added.

"Offshore wind is critical for the UK's energy future and there is big interest around the world in what we're doing," said Edward Davey, the UK's secretary of state of energy and climate change.

"Floating wind turbines will allow us to exploit more of the our wind resource, potentially more cheaply."

Floating turbines are offshore wind turbines mounted on a floating structure and are designed to generate power in deep waters where conventional turbines are not feasible.

Waters off the west of the UK can be between 60 and 100 metres deep, too deep for fixed structures like conventional wind turbines but they offer consistently higher wind speeds.

However, building large offshore wind arrays in deeper waters off the UK coast would require significant technology development and investment.

Although a 2010 report by the UK's Energy Technologies Institute (ETI) said floating turbines are becoming more technically and economically viable, there are very few demonstration projects up and running.

Norway is already testing floating turbines but Britain and the United States have more progress to make.

ETI has commissioned a 25-million-pound ($40.29 million) demonstration project which should see a floating turbine constructed and installed in UK waters by 2016.

The United States has announced $180 million in funding for up to four advanced demonstration projects which could include a floating wind demo.

Just three percent of the UK's energy currently comes from renewable sources, well below a European average of around 12 percent.

Britain has a goal of getting 15 percent of its energy from renewables by 2020.

Floating wind technology could boost UK offshore wind development and help meet the country's emissions reduction targets.

There has been some opposition to the development of onshore wind farms but a poll last week showed the majority of British people favour wind power as an energy source. ($1 = 0.6205 British pounds)

