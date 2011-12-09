LONDON Screenwriter Julian Fellowes will pen the book for a new musical based on the classic British children's novel "The Wind in the Willows," it was announced on Friday.

Fellowes, who won an Oscar for "Gosford Park" and created the story for hit British television series "Downton Abbey," will reunite with composer and lyricist duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

The three first collaborated on an adaptation of "Mary Poppins," which ran for three years in London's West End before transferring to Broadway where it is still in production.

"The Wind in the Willows", featuring a cast of animals including Mole, Ratty, Mr. Badger and the wealthy but wild Mr. Toad, was written by Kenneth Grahame and was published in 1908.

It has been adapted for the stage and screen before, including a play by "Winnie-the-Pooh" author A.A. Milne, who wrote "Toad of Toad Hall" which first appeared in 1929.

The new musical will play in London first, although no date has been set.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Jill Serjeant)