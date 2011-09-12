A painting 'Amy' by British artist Johan Andersson is seen hanging at a pub in central London August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British singer Amy Winehouse and U.S. Singer Tony Bennett pose for a picture during the Body and Soul recording session at Abbey Road Studios in London March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Kelsey Bennett/Handout

LONDON Amy Winehouse's final recording before her death in July, a duet with veteran crooner Tony Bennett, will be released on what would have been her 28th birthday on Wednesday.

The track and video of "Body and Soul" were recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London on March 23, and at least some of the proceeds will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

Set up by Winehouse's father Mitch, the charity aims to help young people struggling with addiction.

Winehouse was infamous for her alcohol and drug abuse during a short, tumultuous career, although by the time of her death she was no longer taking illegal drugs, a toxicology report showed.

"We had a beautiful time recording together in the studio and I knew that Amy was very happy with how she performed that day," U.S. singer Bennett, who recently celebrated his 85th birthday, said in a statement.

"I thought she was absolutely brilliant and this recording truly captures the essence of her unique artistry. She was a rare talent."

Winehouse made just two albums before her death, although her 2006 release "Back to Black", featuring her most famous hit "Rehab", was a critical and commercial hit and earned her five Grammy awards.

MTV Networks will premiere the video and song on September 14, and radio stations will also play the track on the day of its release.

Body and Soul is one of 17 songs to be included on Bennett's upcoming album "Duets II", released in the United States on September 20.

It includes recordings with artists including Lady Gaga, Michael Buble and Queen Latifah.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)