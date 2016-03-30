FRANKFURT Payments processor Wirecard AG (WDIG.DE) nudged up its outlook for core earnings for 2016 based on what the company said is a strong start to the year and the added contributions of recent acquisitions in Brazil, Romania and India.

In a statement, the company said it expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and allowances this year to be in range between 290 to 310 million euros ($328-$350 million), up from its previous outlook for 280-300 million euros.

The company, which has been the subject of sustained attacks by short-sellers in recent weeks, has previously signalled that it considered its outlook to be "conservative".

Executives say the company is the victim of "baseless" allegations by Zatarra Research, a previously unknown research firm that has dredged up long-discredited claims of financial fraud.

(Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Jonathan Gould)