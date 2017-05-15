SAO PAULO Brazilian businessman Carlos Wizard Martins bought a 35-percent stake in English language training school chain Wise-Up for 200 million reais (49.87 million pounds), the company said in a statement on Monday.

With the acquisition, Martins returns to Brazil's education sector after selling a language education chain he founded to Britain's Pearson Plc (PSON.L) three years ago, for 2 billion reais.

Since then, Martins acquired Brazilian health foods store chain Mundo Verde Ltda for an undisclosed value.

Wise-Up, which is controlled by Brazilian entrepreneur Flávio Augusto da Silva, operates 250 foreign language schools in Brazil and expects to reach 320 units by year-end.

